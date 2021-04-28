Former Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee died last year. Photo: Reuters
Samsung’s Lee family will donate 23,000 rare artworks to help pay US$10.8 billion inheritance tax
- The tax bill would would be the most ever in South Korea and more than triple the country’s total estate tax revenue last year
- Lee, who died in October, transformed Samsung from a small television maker into a global giant in semiconductors and consumer electronics
Topic | South Korea
Former Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee died last year. Photo: Reuters