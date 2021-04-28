An elderly woman receives a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shot in Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE An elderly woman receives a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shot in Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE
An elderly woman receives a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shot in Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Malaysia drops AstraZeneca from inoculation scheme; Singapore says workers in dorms were likely reinfected

  • ‘People are concerned about the safety of the vaccine despite science and data showing it safe and effective,’ a minister said
  • Elsewhere, South Koreans are who fully inoculated will be exempt from mandatory quarantine, while Singapore says five workers living in dorms were likely reinfected with Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agencies

Updated: 6:29pm, 28 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
An elderly woman receives a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shot in Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE An elderly woman receives a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shot in Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE
An elderly woman receives a Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine shot in Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE