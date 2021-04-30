Hibikiryu, a lower-tier wrestler whose real name was Mitsuki Amano, died on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter Hibikiryu, a lower-tier wrestler whose real name was Mitsuki Amano, died on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter
Hibikiryu, a lower-tier wrestler whose real name was Mitsuki Amano, died on Wednesday. Photo: Twitter
Japanese sumo wrestler Hibikiryu dies after suffering head injury during bout, shocking the sport

  • Hibikiryu was conscious when he was brought to an ambulance and could talk during his time in hospital
  • His death from acute respiratory failure has prompted calls for reform and more stringent safety measures

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:37pm, 30 Apr, 2021

