US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Joe Biden to veer from Trump, Obama policies in taking on North Korea
- Complete denuclearisation is still the goal, White House spokeswoman says as administration completes its review of US policy toward North Korea
- The US president will instead seek a middle ground between Trump’s ‘grand bargain’ efforts with Kim Jong-un and Obama’s ‘strategic patience’
Topic | North Korea
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an event in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday. Photo: AFP