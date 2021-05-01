Japan Meteorological Agency's director of earthquake and tsunami observation division, Shinya Tsukada, speaks during a press conference in Tokyo after a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck off country's northeastern coast. Photo: AFP
Japan shaken by strong quake near epicentre of one that caused 2011 Fukushima disaster
- The 6.8 magnitude quake struck off Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture, near the epicentre of the 2011 quake which triggered a tsunami and nuclear disaster
- Saturday’s earthquake was felt in Tokyo and caused power outages and transport disruptions, with officials warning of aftershocks
Topic | Japan
