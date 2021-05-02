North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: KCNA/via Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: KCNA/via Reuters
North Korea says Biden policy shows US is intent on being hostile – and vows to respond

  • A Foreign Ministry spokesman accused Washington of insulting the dignity of the country’s leadership by criticising North Korea’s human rights situation
  • Under the policy announced on Friday, Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles

Reuters
Updated: 7:23am, 2 May, 2021

