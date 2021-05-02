Junior high school students in Tokyo walk home after school. File photo: Kyodo
In Japan, some caregivers of elderly and sick relatives are as young as 11
- A new government survey has found that some children routinely look after family members, to the detriment of their education and childhood
- The results have prompted calls for Japan to strengthen social welfare to minimise the need for citizens to rely on nursing care by family members
Topic | Japan
Junior high school students in Tokyo walk home after school. File photo: Kyodo