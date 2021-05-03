North Korean army officers visit the Mansu Hill on the occasion of the Day of the Sun, the birth anniversary of late leader Kim Il-sung. Photo: AP
Biden administration says ‘complete denuclearisation’ remains its goal on North Korea
- National security adviser spoke hours after North Korea labelled Biden’s recent comment that the country’s nuclear programme is a threat as ‘intolerable’
- North Korea also warned Seoul for allowing a defector group to send 500,000 propaganda leaflets on the Kim Jong-un regime over the border by balloon
Topic | North Korea
