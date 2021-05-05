South Korean publisher Kim Seung-kyun speaks during an interview at his home in Goyang with the eight-volume memoirs of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung. Photo: AFP South Korean publisher Kim Seung-kyun speaks during an interview at his home in Goyang with the eight-volume memoirs of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung. Photo: AFP
In South Korea, Kim Il-sung’s ‘fantasy-like’ memoir triggers censorship debate after being pulled from shelves

  • ‘With the Century’ was pulled from shelves soon after its release last month, following a criminal complaint
  • The memoir, first published by Pyongyang in 1992, is banned by Seoul under national security laws as propaganda

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Goyang, South Korea

Updated: 7:00am, 5 May, 2021

