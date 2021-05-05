A South Korean soldier looks out to sea from a watchtower on an island in the Yellow Sea. File photo: Reuters A South Korean soldier looks out to sea from a watchtower on an island in the Yellow Sea. File photo: Reuters
Chinese boats in Yellow Sea alarm South Koreans on island used to spy on North

  • Baengnyeong island, which sits just 13km from the North, has long been a focus of spies from the two Koreas
  • But in recent months, Chinese boats have been spotted near the island amid Beijing’s bid to ‘expand its maritime influence’ in the Yellow Sea, observers say

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:30pm, 5 May, 2021

