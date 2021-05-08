A protester holds a placard during an anti-Olympics rally outside the Japan Olympic Museum in February. Photo: DPA A protester holds a placard during an anti-Olympics rally outside the Japan Olympic Museum in February. Photo: DPA
A protester holds a placard during an anti-Olympics rally outside the Japan Olympic Museum in February. Photo: DPA
China’s Xi Jinping pledges support for Tokyo Olympics as Japan extends coronavirus emergency

  • The Chinese president also told IOC chief Thomas Bach he is confident of hosting the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing on schedule despite the pandemic
  • Covid-19 fears have led to mounting calls for the Tokyo event to be postponed or cancelled, while China is facing boycott threats over human rights issues

Updated: 9:51am, 8 May, 2021

