Park Sang-hak, speaks to the media upon his arrival at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday. Photo: Hong Hye-in / Yonhap via AP Park Sang-hak, speaks to the media upon his arrival at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday. Photo: Hong Hye-in / Yonhap via AP
Park Sang-hak, speaks to the media upon his arrival at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday. Photo: Hong Hye-in / Yonhap via AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean police summon activist over anti-Pyongyang leaflets

  • The questioning of Park Sang-hak came hours after President Moon Jae-in apparently criticised Park in a televised speech
  • Park has said his actions were aimed at educating North Koreans on the harsh realities of Pyongyang’s authoritarian regime

Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 6:54pm, 10 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Park Sang-hak, speaks to the media upon his arrival at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday. Photo: Hong Hye-in / Yonhap via AP Park Sang-hak, speaks to the media upon his arrival at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday. Photo: Hong Hye-in / Yonhap via AP
Park Sang-hak, speaks to the media upon his arrival at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in Seoul, South Korea, on Monday. Photo: Hong Hye-in / Yonhap via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE