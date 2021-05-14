Kenji Utsunomiya after submitting a petition calling for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics. Photo: Kyodo
Tokyo Olympics: petition to cancel Games signed by more than 350,000 people, citing coronavirus concerns
- Petition was submitted to authorities as Japan battles a fourth wave of virus infections, with Tokyo and five other prefectures under a state of emergency
- Business leaders have also added their voices to the chorus of concern about whether the Games can be held safely and the slow vaccine roll-out
