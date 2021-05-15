A team of Japanese scientists has shown it is possible for mammals, such as the Iberian black pig, to absorb oxygen via the anus. Photo: AFP
Mammals can breathe through anus in emergencies, say Japanese researchers
- Researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University were able to prove that mice, rats and pigs can breathe through their intestines in emergencies
- Researchers say the finding might also apply to humans who are in respiratory distress when ventilators are not available or inadequate
