Mammals can breathe through anus in emergencies, say Japanese researchers

  • Researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University were able to prove that mice, rats and pigs can breathe through their intestines in emergencies
  • Researchers say the finding might also apply to humans who are in respiratory distress when ventilators are not available or inadequate

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:01am, 15 May, 2021

A team of Japanese scientists has shown it is possible for mammals, such as the Iberian black pig, to absorb oxygen via the anus. Photo: AFP
