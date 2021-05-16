Singapore had previously allowed travellers from Taiwan to enter without a quarantine. Photo: EPA-EFE Singapore had previously allowed travellers from Taiwan to enter without a quarantine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Singapore and Taiwan tighten travel between each other as both face new outbreaks

  • Taiwan has demoted Singapore to ‘medium-risk’ from a group of low-risk places that include New Zealand, Macau and Australia
  • Singapore on Saturday also banned the entry of short-term visitors with travel history to Taiwan in the past 21 days

BloombergKyodo
Bloomberg  and Kyodo

Updated: 11:45am, 16 May, 2021

