Xiang Xueqiu is seen arguing with shop employees in CCTV footage. Photo: YouTube
Belgian diplomat’s wife invokes immunity over slapping incident in South Korea

  • Xiang Xueqiu won’t face any punishment for slapping two shop workers in Seoul over a shoplifting misunderstanding
  • South Korea is a signatory to the Vienna Convention, which gives accredited diplomats and their families immunity from criminal prosecution

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:54pm, 17 May, 2021

Xiang Xueqiu is seen arguing with shop employees in CCTV footage. Photo: YouTube
