Xiang Xueqiu is seen arguing with shop employees in CCTV footage. Photo: YouTube
Belgian diplomat’s wife invokes immunity over slapping incident in South Korea
- Xiang Xueqiu won’t face any punishment for slapping two shop workers in Seoul over a shoplifting misunderstanding
- South Korea is a signatory to the Vienna Convention, which gives accredited diplomats and their families immunity from criminal prosecution
