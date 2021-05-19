Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou expressed hope that Tokyo will continue to be a cooperative partner for the next 50 years. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese envoy to Japan slams Quad as ‘100 per cent outdated’, says Beijing wouldn’t seek to seize disputed Diaoyus
- Kong Xuanyou urged Tokyo to depart from the US-aligned diplomacy and strengthen ties with Beijing by exerting ‘strategic independence’
- The diplomat also said he expects Japan to ‘successfully host the Olympics in a safe and secure manner’
Topic | Japan
Chinese Ambassador to Japan Kong Xuanyou expressed hope that Tokyo will continue to be a cooperative partner for the next 50 years. Photo: Kyodo