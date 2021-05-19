The Olympic flame is passed from torch to torch at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan. Photo: Reuters via Kyodo
Tokyo Games: IOC to vaccinate majority of residents at Olympic Village
- IOC chief Thomas Bach also said the sporting body is planning to provide additional medical staff to work in the Olympic Village
- Just 10 weeks before the Games open, polls still show most Japanese want the event postponed further or cancelled
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
