A security guard stands in front of a Shinkansen bullet train upon its arrival at Tokyo Station in April. Photo: AFP
Japanese bullet train driver leaves cockpit for toilet with vehicle running at 150km/h
- The conductor, who was not licensed to drive the bullet train, was left in charge for three minutes as it rocketed at 93mph with 160 passengers on board
- The operator has apologised for the incident and is considering taking punitive measures against the driver and conductor
Topic | Japan
