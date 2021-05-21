A security guard stands in front of a Shinkansen bullet train upon its arrival at Tokyo Station in April. Photo: AFP A security guard stands in front of a Shinkansen bullet train upon its arrival at Tokyo Station in April. Photo: AFP
A security guard stands in front of a Shinkansen bullet train upon its arrival at Tokyo Station in April. Photo: AFP
Japanese bullet train driver leaves cockpit for toilet with vehicle running at 150km/h

  • The conductor, who was not licensed to drive the bullet train, was left in charge for three minutes as it rocketed at 93mph with 160 passengers on board
  • The operator has apologised for the incident and is considering taking punitive measures against the driver and conductor

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 2:35am, 21 May, 2021

