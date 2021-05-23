Kelly Savage, centre, pictured with his parents in 2015 at his graduation ceremony. Photo: Hnadout Kelly Savage, centre, pictured with his parents in 2015 at his graduation ceremony. Photo: Hnadout
Mental health
New Zealand family urges Japan to stop restraining patients at psychiatric hospitals

  • Kelly Savage, 27, was strapped to a hospital bed in Kanagawa for 10 days after being admitted for mental health issues
  • He later had a heart attack and died, which his parents blame on the practice of using mechanical restraints on patients

Updated: 10:42pm, 23 May, 2021

