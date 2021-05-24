An elderly man receives a shot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the newly opened mass vaccination centre in Osaka. Photo: AP An elderly man receives a shot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the newly opened mass vaccination centre in Osaka. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Japan opens mass vaccination centres in Tokyo, Osaka; India passes 300,000 deaths

  • Criticism has been mounting over the relatively slow roll-out, hindered by strict medical rules and complex bureaucracy
  • Hospitals in Osaka, Japan’s second-largest city, have begun to buckle under a wave of new infections

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:48pm, 24 May, 2021

