People in Tokyo protest against the holding of the Olympic Games. Photo: AP People in Tokyo protest against the holding of the Olympic Games. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Asahi newspaper, official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for Games to be cancelled

  • The paper says the event can’t go on because of the strained health system and risks to public safety
  • Its call comes days after the US advised Americans not to travel to Japan at a time it is set to extend a Covid-19 state of emergency in nine prefectures

Topic |   Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
ReutersBloomberg
Reuters  and Bloomberg

Updated: 10:59am, 26 May, 2021

