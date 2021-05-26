People in Tokyo protest against the holding of the Olympic Games. Photo: AP
Asahi newspaper, official Tokyo Olympics partner, calls for Games to be cancelled
- The paper says the event can’t go on because of the strained health system and risks to public safety
- Its call comes days after the US advised Americans not to travel to Japan at a time it is set to extend a Covid-19 state of emergency in nine prefectures
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
