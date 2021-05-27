People stage an anti-Olympics protest in Kyoto. Photo: Kyodo People stage an anti-Olympics protest in Kyoto. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese doctor warns ‘Olympic Covid-19 strain’ may emerge if Games go ahead

  • With people from over 200 territories set to arrive in Tokyo, it will be dangerous to host the Games in July, says the head of the Japan Doctors Union Naoto Ueyama
  • ‘Mutant strains which exist in different places will be gathering in Tokyo. We can’t deny the possibility of a new strain potentially emerging after the Olympics,’ he says

Updated: 4:13pm, 27 May, 2021

