Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends the EU-Japan virtual summit on Thursday. Photo: Jiji Press/Japan’s Cabinet Public Relations Office/AFP
Japan, EU call for peace in Taiwan Strait amid rising tensions
- Japan’s Yoshihide Suga held a virtual summit on Thursday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council chief Charles Michel
- The leaders also backed the holding of a safe and secure Olympic Games despite calls for the event to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic
