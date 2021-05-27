Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends the EU-Japan virtual summit on Thursday. Photo: Jiji Press/Japan’s Cabinet Public Relations Office/AFP Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends the EU-Japan virtual summit on Thursday. Photo: Jiji Press/Japan’s Cabinet Public Relations Office/AFP
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends the EU-Japan virtual summit on Thursday. Photo: Jiji Press/Japan’s Cabinet Public Relations Office/AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan, EU call for peace in Taiwan Strait amid rising tensions

  • Japan’s Yoshihide Suga held a virtual summit on Thursday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council chief Charles Michel
  • The leaders also backed the holding of a safe and secure Olympic Games despite calls for the event to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Topic |   Japan
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:20pm, 27 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends the EU-Japan virtual summit on Thursday. Photo: Jiji Press/Japan’s Cabinet Public Relations Office/AFP Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends the EU-Japan virtual summit on Thursday. Photo: Jiji Press/Japan’s Cabinet Public Relations Office/AFP
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends the EU-Japan virtual summit on Thursday. Photo: Jiji Press/Japan’s Cabinet Public Relations Office/AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE