Xiang Xueqiu is seen arguing with shop employees in CCTV footage. Photo: YouTube
Belgium recalls envoy to South Korea after wife’s slapping incident
- Belgium’s foreign minister said Peter Lescouhier will end his mission this summer and his spouse, Xiang Xueqiu, had met the workers to apologise
- Xiang slapped a Seoul shopkeeper after mistakenly being accused of shoplifting in an incident that went viral
Topic | South Korea
