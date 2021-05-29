South Korean convenience store chain GS25 withdrew the controversial ad following an uproar. Photo: Reuters South Korean convenience store chain GS25 withdrew the controversial ad following an uproar. Photo: Reuters
South Korean men say ‘small penis’ sausage ads are offensive and sexist

  • Convenience store chain GS25 and fried chicken franchise Genesis BBQ were accused of misandry over an ad showing a hand reaching out for a small sausage
  • The promos were later removed and the controversy is the latest flare-up in long-running tension over gender rights in South Korea

Reuters
Updated: 1:32pm, 30 May, 2021

