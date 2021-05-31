A Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile undergoes testing in North Korea in this 2017 file photo provided by Pyongyang. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP
North Korea slams US ‘double-dealing’ over end of guidelines limiting South’s missiles
- A decades-old pact between Washington and Seoul had capped the development of South Korea’s ballistic missiles before its termination earlier this month
- North Korean state media accused the US of attempting to spark an arms race on the Korean peninsula while tightening its ‘military grip’ on the South
Topic | North Korea
A Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile undergoes testing in North Korea in this 2017 file photo provided by Pyongyang. Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP