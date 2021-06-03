“He is detained after a hearing and an investigation is under way,” ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan told a briefing.

The spokesman gave no more details about the case and did not say if the man had legal representation. Jang did not respond to reporters’ questions as he was escorted to the military court on Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The case has triggered a public uproar since the woman’s family filed a petition with the presidential Blue House on Tuesday calling for a thorough investigation and punishment for those involved. More than 318,000 members of the public had signed the petition as of Thursday morning.

The woman’s family has accused the air force of trying to cover up the assault on Lee and to silence her.

The air force “deeply acknowledged the gravity of the situation”, a spokesman for the force, Choi Yoon-seok, said. He declined to comment on the family’s accusations, citing the investigation.

President Moon Jae-in ordered an investigation to include how officials in charge handled the case, and he called for measures to prevent any further stigmatisation of Lee and her family, his spokeswoman said.

The problem of sexual abuse in South Korea was thrown into the spotlight by the global #MeToo movement and several high-profile figures from various walks of life have been accused of sexual harassment and assault.