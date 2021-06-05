Yuri Igarashi, right, a co-chair of the Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation, speaks at a press conference in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: Kyodo News via AP
Japan’s LGBT activists push to pass equality law before Tokyo Olympics
- ‘Japan is far behind the international standard,’ said Yuri Igarashi, co-chair of the Japan Alliance for LGBT Legislation
- Japan does not legally recognise same-sex partnerships, and LGBT people often suffer discrimination at school, work and at home
