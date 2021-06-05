South Korean industrial designer Paeng Min-wook showcases a robotic eye, called “The Third Eye” on his forehead in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
South Korean designer creates robotic ‘third eye’ for smartphone ‘zombies’
- Paeng Min-wook has developed a robotic eyeball which mobile phone users can strap to their foreheads so they can browse injury-free on the go
- The device opens its translucent eyelid whenever it senses the user’s head has been lowered to look at a smartphone
