South Korean industrial designer Paeng Min-wook showcases a robotic eye, called “The Third Eye” on his forehead in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters South Korean industrial designer Paeng Min-wook showcases a robotic eye, called “The Third Eye” on his forehead in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
South Korean industrial designer Paeng Min-wook showcases a robotic eye, called “The Third Eye” on his forehead in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean designer creates robotic ‘third eye’ for smartphone ‘zombies’

  • Paeng Min-wook has developed a robotic eyeball which mobile phone users can strap to their foreheads so they can browse injury-free on the go
  • The device opens its translucent eyelid whenever it senses the user’s head has been lowered to look at a smartphone

Topic |   South Korea
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:49am, 5 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
South Korean industrial designer Paeng Min-wook showcases a robotic eye, called “The Third Eye” on his forehead in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters South Korean industrial designer Paeng Min-wook showcases a robotic eye, called “The Third Eye” on his forehead in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
South Korean industrial designer Paeng Min-wook showcases a robotic eye, called “The Third Eye” on his forehead in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE