A woman gets vaccinated against Covid-19 in Petaling Jaya near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Japan plans to give vaccines to Vietnam, Malaysia; Indian states ease lockdowns
- Suga’s administration will offer Malaysia and Vietnam the AstraZeneca vaccine because it’s approved by both nations’ health authorities
- Elsewhere, foreign ministers from Asean and China will meet next week to discuss issues related to the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
