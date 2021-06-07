Lim Chul-ho, the son of Lim Jeong-gyu, a victim of Japan's forced labour during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea, speaks to the media after a court dismissed a damages suit. Photo: EPA-EFE Lim Chul-ho, the son of Lim Jeong-gyu, a victim of Japan's forced labour during the Japanese colonial rule of Korea, speaks to the media after a court dismissed a damages suit. Photo: EPA-EFE
Court in South Korea dismisses wartime forced labour case against Japanese firms

  • A lawsuit was filed by 85 victims against 16 Japanese companies, including Nippon Steel, Nissan Chemical Corp and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
  • But a Seoul court dismissed the suit, saying it might violate a 1965 treaty

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:46pm, 7 Jun, 2021

