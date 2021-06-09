Public opinion has turned against the Tokyo Olympics in light of Japan’s increased cases of Covid-19. Photo: AP
Tokyo Olympics: Japanese government poised to allow local spectators to attend
- Foreign spectators have already been prohibited from the Olympics and organisers will finalise plans for spectators before the end of this month
- Reports suggest Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s administration was last month leaning towards the Games being staged with no spectators at all
Knowledge | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
