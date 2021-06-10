Ukhnaa Khurelsukh declared a decisive victory after getting nearly 70 per cent of votes cast. Photos: Reuters
Mongolia’s new president earned his nickname ‘Fist’ after punching a member of parliament
- Khurelsukh Ukhnaa has cultivated a macho persona, complete with photos of him posing shirtless with a hunting gun
- Landlocked Mongolia, wedged between China and Russia, has struggled with political instability since it became a democracy
Topic | Mongolia
Ukhnaa Khurelsukh declared a decisive victory after getting nearly 70 per cent of votes cast. Photos: Reuters