Film director Sun Hee Engelstoft in Seoul. Photo: AP
In South Korea, young mothers are pressured into giving up babies for adoption, documentary shows
- Filmmaker Sun Hee Engelstoft is one of about 200,000 South Koreans to have been adopted overseas during the past six decades, mainly to white parents in America and Europe
- Her film, Forget Me Not, began as her personal attempt to understand her Korean mother, who at age 19 gave Englestoft up for adoption
Topic | Adoption
