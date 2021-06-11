Film director Sun Hee Engelstoft in Seoul. Photo: AP Film director Sun Hee Engelstoft in Seoul. Photo: AP
Film director Sun Hee Engelstoft in Seoul. Photo: AP
Adoption
Asia /  East Asia

In South Korea, young mothers are pressured into giving up babies for adoption, documentary shows

  • Filmmaker Sun Hee Engelstoft is one of about 200,000 South Koreans to have been adopted overseas during the past six decades, mainly to white parents in America and Europe
  • Her film, Forget Me Not, began as her personal attempt to understand her Korean mother, who at age 19 gave Englestoft up for adoption

Associated Press
Updated: 12:24pm, 11 Jun, 2021

