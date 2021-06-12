Japanese researchers found mouse sperm exposed to high levels of cosmic radiation for nearly six years produced a large brood of healthy, unremarkable ‘space pups’. Photo: Teruhiko Wakayama, University of Yamanashi / AFP
Mouse sperm stored on International Space Station produces healthy ‘space pups’, Japanese researchers find
- The sperm was stored in the International Space Station in freeze-dried form. Once back on Earth and rehydrated, it resulted in the birth of 168 healthy mice
- ‘All pups had normal appearance,’ said developmental biologist Teruhiko Wakayama of the University of Yamanashi in Japan
