A Japanese couple in Tokyo’s Odaiba bay, weeks before the opening of the Olympic Games. Photo: dpa
Tokyo Olympics organisers will distribute 150,000 condoms but urge athletes not to use them
- ‘The distribution of condoms is not for use at the athlete’s village, but to have athletes take them back to their home countries,’ organisers said
- Despite the concerns about safety at the Games, which will begin on July 23, US President Joe Biden and other G7 leaders have offered support
Topic | Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games
