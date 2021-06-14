Hideki Tojo was hanged in 1948, three years after Japan’s defeat in World War II. Photo: AP Hideki Tojo was hanged in 1948, three years after Japan’s defeat in World War II. Photo: AP
Hideki Tojo was hanged in 1948, three years after Japan’s defeat in World War II. Photo: AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Location of Japanese wartime PM Hideki Tojo’s remains finally revealed by declassified documents

  • Tojo, one of the masterminds of the attack on Pearl Harbour, was convicted of war crimes and executed in 1948
  • He is still revered by some Japanese conservatives as a patriot but loathed by many in the West for prolonging the war

Topic |   Japan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:57pm, 14 Jun, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hideki Tojo was hanged in 1948, three years after Japan’s defeat in World War II. Photo: AP Hideki Tojo was hanged in 1948, three years after Japan’s defeat in World War II. Photo: AP
Hideki Tojo was hanged in 1948, three years after Japan’s defeat in World War II. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE