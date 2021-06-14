Hideki Tojo was hanged in 1948, three years after Japan’s defeat in World War II. Photo: AP
Location of Japanese wartime PM Hideki Tojo’s remains finally revealed by declassified documents
- Tojo, one of the masterminds of the attack on Pearl Harbour, was convicted of war crimes and executed in 1948
- He is still revered by some Japanese conservatives as a patriot but loathed by many in the West for prolonging the war
