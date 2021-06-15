Smoke and steam rise from a coal processing plant in Hejin in central China’s Shanxi Province. Photo: AP
Will G7 climate pledge prompt Asian governments to ditch coal or lean more heavily on China?
- G7 leaders stopped short of committing to deadlines for phasing out coal but there will be no new funding for coal-fired power plants
- An end to coal financing from the G7 could either push Asian nations to consider their coal policies or simply turn to China for funding
Topic | Energy
