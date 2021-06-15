Japanese architect Paul Noritaka Tange, who designed the Tokyo Aquatics Centere, at his office. Photo: Reuters Japanese architect Paul Noritaka Tange, who designed the Tokyo Aquatics Centere, at his office. Photo: Reuters
Japanese architect Paul Noritaka Tange follows in his father’s footsteps by designing Olympic swimming centre

  • Kenzo Tange, a renowned Pritzker-winning architect who built the Yoyogi National Gymnasium for the 1964 Games, died in 2005 aged 91
  • The younger Tange designed the Tokyo Aquatics Centre for the upcoming Games, applying principles learned from his father but also emphasising sustainability

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:18pm, 15 Jun, 2021

