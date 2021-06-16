North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s central committee on Tuesday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s central committee on Tuesday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Kim Jong-un says Covid-19, typhoons made North Korea’s food situation ‘tense’

  • During a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s central committee, Kim urged officials to focus on boosting farm production
  • He also called for steps to minimise impacts of natural disasters as a lesson from last year

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:38am, 16 Jun, 2021

