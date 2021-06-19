Japan will also consider reducing from 70 the number of the ASDF’s fleet of F-15 aircraft it is planning to upgrade. File photo: AFP
Japan mulls dropping plan to buy anti-ship missiles from US
- The move to change the policy is due to ballooning costs, officials said
- The acquisition of the Lockheed Martin missiles is aimed at giving Japan’s air force the capability to strike from outside an enemy’s threat range
