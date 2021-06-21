A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of damaging the reputation of a female athlete. Photo: Shutterstock A 57-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of damaging the reputation of a female athlete. Photo: Shutterstock
Japanese man charged for sharing video of athlete on porn site in landmark arrest

  • The man is accused of filming a female volleyball player using an infrared camera to highlight her underwear before charging people to view it online
  • It is the first time Japanese police have applied the charge of defamation for sharing sexualised photos or videos taken of athletes non-consensually

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 3:24pm, 21 Jun, 2021

