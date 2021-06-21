President of Tokyo 2020 Seiko Hashimoto, IOC President Thomas Bach (on screen) and Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Tamayo Marukawa speak during a five-party meeting in Tokyo on June 21. Photo: EPA-EFE President of Tokyo 2020 Seiko Hashimoto, IOC President Thomas Bach (on screen) and Minister for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, Tamayo Marukawa speak during a five-party meeting in Tokyo on June 21. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tokyo 2020 Olympics to allow up to 10,000 spectators per venue

  • Organisers including the International Olympic Committee and Tokyo government agreed on the cap on local fans during an online meeting
  • But they left open the option of holding the Games without spectators if the Covid-19 situation worsens before July 23

Updated: 4:59pm, 21 Jun, 2021

