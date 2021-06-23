Female giant panda Shin Shin holds one of her newborn twin babies at Ueno zoo in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Tokyo Zoological Park Society Handout via Reuters Female giant panda Shin Shin holds one of her newborn twin babies at Ueno zoo in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Tokyo Zoological Park Society Handout via Reuters
Giant panda Shin Shin gives birth to twins at Japan zoo

  • The cubs were born in the early hours of Wednesday at Tokyo’s Ueno zoo. One of the babies, weighing in at 124 grams, has been placed in an incubator
  • Shin Shin sparked a rally in stocks of eateries near the zoo when her suspected pregnancy was announced, with investors anticipating a visitor boom to the area

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Tokyo

Updated: 1:35pm, 23 Jun, 2021

