Female giant panda Shin Shin holds one of her newborn twin babies at Ueno zoo in Tokyo on Wednesday. Photo: Tokyo Zoological Park Society Handout via Reuters
Giant panda Shin Shin gives birth to twins at Japan zoo
- The cubs were born in the early hours of Wednesday at Tokyo’s Ueno zoo. One of the babies, weighing in at 124 grams, has been placed in an incubator
- Shin Shin sparked a rally in stocks of eateries near the zoo when her suspected pregnancy was announced, with investors anticipating a visitor boom to the area
Topic | Pandas
