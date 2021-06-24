A Japanese couple in Kyoto, Japan. Japan’s Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that laws requiring married couples to have the same surname are constitutional. Photo: EPA-EFE
Japan’s Supreme Court rules married couples must adopt one surname
- The decision was a major disappointment for rights activists who say the laws violate the constitution’s guarantee of gender equality
- Three couples challenged the laws after they were unable to register their marriages at local government offices using separate surnames
