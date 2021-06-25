Taiwan’s armed forces conduct a naval drill in Yilan county. File photo: AP
Taiwan security directly linked to Japan, defence minister Kishi says
- Nobuo Kishi said as Beijing strengthens its military, its balance with Taiwan is tipping heavily to the Chinese side
- Taiwan is crucial for Tokyo, with the Luzon Strait to the south an important shipping lane for the energy tankers Japan relies on to power its economy
Topic | Japan
Taiwan’s armed forces conduct a naval drill in Yilan county. File photo: AP