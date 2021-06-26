A Japanese mother has produced a line of ‘absorbent shorts’ for girls who may feel embarrassed about carrying sanitary pads to school. File photo: AFP
Japanese mother develops period-proof panties to help schoolgirls’ transition to puberty
- Mayumi Miyaguchi’s ‘absorbent shorts’ have gained popularity as they have proved effective while being cheaper than those used by adults
- ‘It’s weird that girls have to sneak around when they have their periods,’ the Osaka-based entrepreneur says
Topic | Japan
