South Koreans eat so much kimchi that producers are not able to meet domestic demand. Photo: Shutterstock
Group wants South Korean restaurants to shun China-made kimchi amid hygiene concerns
- South Koreans eat so much kimchi that producers are not able to meet domestic demand, with some restaurants relying on Chinese imports
- But as scrutiny into Chinese food imports rise, one industry group hopes a certification programme will spur eateries into backing local kimchi
Topic | South Korea
South Koreans eat so much kimchi that producers are not able to meet domestic demand. Photo: Shutterstock