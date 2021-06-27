South Koreans eat so much kimchi that producers are not able to meet domestic demand. Photo: Shutterstock South Koreans eat so much kimchi that producers are not able to meet domestic demand. Photo: Shutterstock
Group wants South Korean restaurants to shun China-made kimchi amid hygiene concerns

  • South Koreans eat so much kimchi that producers are not able to meet domestic demand, with some restaurants relying on Chinese imports
  • But as scrutiny into Chinese food imports rise, one industry group hopes a certification programme will spur eateries into backing local kimchi

