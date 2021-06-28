North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, North Korea on June 18. Photo: KCNA via Reuters North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, North Korea on June 18. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang, North Korea on June 18. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Kim Jong-un
Asia /  East Asia

North Koreans are worried about ‘emaciated’ leader Kim Jong-un, state media reports

  • The rare public comment on Kim’s health comes after foreign analysts noted that Kim appeared to have lost a noticeable amount of weight
  • Given Kim’s tight grip on power in North Korea international media, spy agencies and specialists closely watch his health

Reuters
Updated: 8:13am, 28 Jun, 2021

